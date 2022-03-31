Ten enterprises received Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021

A ceremony to honor the best enterprises with Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021. (Photo: VNA)
The top ten enterprises being honored with the Vietnam Gold Star Award 2021 included brand names of FPT, Viettel Post, Sacombank, Vinaconex, Viet Tien, Minh Phu Seafood Corp, ATAD, Thien Long, Hung Thinh, KSB - Bimico.
Although the Covid-19 pandemic hugely impacted the country’s economy, the best enterprises still have maintained their sustainable business development, reached a total revenue of over VND747,000 billion (US$32.5 billion), contributed over VND40,000 billion (US$1.7 billion) to the state budget and created jobs for over 450,000 employees.
Head of the Central Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh; Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of the Central Propaganda Department Nguyen Trong Nghia; Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan attended the ceremony.