Taxes on securities, real estate yet to increase

Deputy Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee Nguyen Huu Toan answers questions at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)
Previously, Deputy Chairman of the Legal Committee Nguyen Truong Giang also acknowledged that the explanations of ministries for not raising securities and real estate taxes were reasonable, and there was not enough basis to submit tax increases at this extraordinary meeting.
Deputy Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee Nguyen Huu Toan, said that tax policies need to be studied carefully, especially those related to the stock market, an important capital mobilization channel for the economy.
According to Mr. Toan, assigning the Government to research is a necessarily prudent step of the National Assembly. If the impact is not favorable, it shall not be decided immediately. Only when the conditions are satisfied, shall it be decided.
When being asked about the land auction in which the winner was the Chairman of Tan Hoang Minh Group, National Assembly Secretary Bui Van Cuong added that the land auction was not related to the contents of the meeting. However, if the public auction complied with the law, it was a normal transaction. If Tan Hoang Minh withdrew, the deposit would be forfeited.
General Secretary and Chairman of the National Assembly Office Bui Van Cuong said that in the general resolution of the session, the National Assembly asked to improve state management capacity, especially the management responsibilities of the health sector in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment fields; strengthen strict control over public procurement and inspection, examination, assessment, and verification of the quality of drugs, medical equipment, and supplies; proactively detect violations and acts of taking advantage of the pandemic for profiteering.
Noticeably, the resolution also clearly states the requirement to urgently focus and drastically expand the investigation, clarifying the assignment of tasks, research, acceptance, transfer, free sale certification, price negotiation, production organization, product quality, the purchase and sale of Covid-19 test kits, and other violations of law (if any) related to Viet A Company; affirm the spirit of strictly handling violators, with no restricted areas, no exceptions, and not subject to any pressure and illegal interference.
