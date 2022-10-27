Tax payment becoming more convenient via online procedure

With eTax Mobile, citizens can now declare and pay tax regardless of location and time. (Photo: SGGP)

Landlady Pham Kim Ngan from District 7 of Ho Chi Minh City shared that formerly, it took her a great amount of time to visit a local tax office to declare and pay the tax for her rented properties. Now that she has just installed ‘eTax Mobile’, it becomes much simpler for her to finish these tasks in a short time, just like what she usually does with her utility bills. Agreeing with that is Nguyen Thanh Hung from District 4 of HCMC. He contently shared that the State should have done this a long time ago to save both time and effort for taxpayers.

In fact, after installing ‘eTax Mobile’ taxpayers just need an electronic device with an Internet connection to complete their duty online. They can pay for different kinds of taxes for house rental, household business, individual business, registration fee, land use. Users can also find necessary tax-related information and regulations on the app.

Business households wishing to pay tax via the declaration method or individuals having property for rent, individuals paying tax for each time it incurs can easily finish the task via this app with a one-time declaration action and an approval from the tax unit. Citizens can check their tax paying duty here as well, and then pay necessary tax.

‘ETax Mobile’ allows users to register for an electronic tax account with advanced authentication procedures using either a password, fingerprint, or face recognition. When successfully signing in for the first time, these users can personalize the interface of the app and turn on the notification function. It is suggested that the app should update to include a section for individual income tax payment to reduce the pressure of direct payment at the end of the tax period like usual.

Deputy Director Ly Thi Hoai Huong of the Tax Administration Department on Small and Medium Enterprises and Business Households, Individuals (under the General Department of Taxation) informed that in compliance with Decision No.749/QD-TTg by the Prime Minister and Decision No.1874/QD-BTC by the Finance Ministry about the national digital transformation process, by 2025, 80 percent of level-4 public services will have been done online.

Therefore, the website-platform application eTax has been moved to the one for mobile devices and is named ‘eTax Mobile’, creating more convenience for taxpayers to fulfill their duty regardless of time and location.

It is expected that there will be 60 million individual tax codes using this app to submit about VND100 trillion a year (US$4.03 billion). To provide even more convenience for taxpayers when registering for a transaction account on the app, the General Department of Taxation has linked with many leading banks in Vietnam like BIDV, VCB, VietinBank, AgriBank, MB. The list will be longer in the future.

By Han Ni – Translated by Yen Nhi