Supply-demand connection conference forms supply chains of domestic products

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (C) visits a display booth in the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event continuously supports businesses to connect and develop their markets, strengthen the circulation of commodities between HCMC and other localities nationwide as well as set up sustainable supply chains of safe agricultural products.

At the opening ceremony

The supply-demand connection conference attracted 500 in-person display booths of businesses of 28 provinces and cities, and 92 virtual stalls of enterprises of 20 localities showcasing a wide range of agricultural and aquaculture products, processed foods and local products. Exhibits have been also displayed and introduced on the website www.ketnoicungcau.vn and virtual stalls.

The conference also directly linked up with ten locations, including the Ministry of Trade and Industry and other provinces.

A customer chooses fruits at a stall.

Ms. Tran Thi Lan Chi, head of the Sale Department of Moc Lan Vien Investment Trading Service Company said that it is the third time the company participates in the event. Moc Lan Vien brings about 20 types of tree seeds, vegetables and fruits to this year’s conference and expects to connect with more partners and receive many orders to increase revenue after seeing a decline of about 30 percent due to the HCMC’s long term social distancing.

Speaking at the location in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said that the annual supply-demand connection conference between HCMC and provinces has become a trading venue for supply chains and consumers. Contracts and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed in the conference have contributed to the economic development of the domestic market.



Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu visits a stall.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang stressed that the supply-demand connection conference is an important initiative that helps localities seek suitable and effective consumption markets for their products and HCMC’s distribution systems find prestigious suppliers providing high-quality products. Farmers have also an opportunity to approach and learn about the market demand to invest in the large-scale safe and sustainable production.

Ten years after launch, the conference has established a favorable connected supply chain contributing to the market stability and ensuring the social security, especially during the complicated and unpredictable developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, she added.

A stall seliing eggs

In order to implement economic recovery and growth after Covid-19, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang has asked the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade to continuously coordinate with the Departments of Industry and Trade, the Departments of of Agriculture and Rural Development of provinces and cities to carry out key works, including strengthening digital transformation, the application of e-commerce to support demand-supply connection activities; building and implementing logistic projects, planning and carrying out the development and expansion projects of warehouse, storage and transshipment; giving priority to consumption of agricultural products, local products met food safety standards; OCOP (One commune, one product) products, products with VietGAP or GlobalGAP standards.

A display booth at the event Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang (L) and enterpreneurs at the conference. Consumers visit display booths in the conference.



By Lac Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh