Supermarkets welcome more customers but low consumption

At Aeon Mall in Tan Phu District, the number of people who came to the department store increased over the ordinary days, equalling around 70 percent over the pre-Covid-19 period but the consumption was low. Customers mainly enjoyed entertainment activities, dined in and bought some essential stuff with deep promotion at the shopping malls.It was not very crowded at the cashier counters and customers did not have to line up for a long time.The same situation was also recorded in Lotte Mart Nguyen Van Luong and Emart Phan Van Tri in Go Vap District.Meanwhile, Saigon Co.op, Satra recorded a sudden increase of customers on the beginning day of 2022 but the spending increased just around 15 to 20 percent over the ordinary days. Representative of Satra said that the consumption of the goods decreased 50 percent.Amid the current situation, Satra predicted that the consumption of the goods for the Tet holiday would decrease around 40 to 70 percent in the whole system over 2020. To attract consumption, the retail system will launch massive promotion programs by January 10.