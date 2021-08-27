  1. Business

Supermarkets, stores face difficulties in orders, delivery handling

Although some districts in Ho Chi Minh City have arranged forces to go to the supermarkets to buy and deliver grocery and essential food for people during the tighter social distancing order, the order process via apps of supermarkets and stores or social media, especially the goods delivery is facing obstacles.
According to Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper’s reporters, the sales website of Saigon Co.op showed the red notification of halting the order from customers at around 10 a.m. yesterday.

A representative of Co.op Mart Quang Trung said that the supermarket recorded dramatic increase in online orders these days with hundreds of ones each minute in two recent days. However, the delivery process has been slow due to transport regulations during these days.

Supermarkets, stores face difficulties in orders, delivery handling ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
In the three recent days, the same overloaded situation occurred in the convenience store chains of Bach Hoa Xanh with thousands of online orders a day, an increase of over ten times compared with the previous days. For this reason, the store chains were forced to cease the reception of the new orders.
Both Bach Hoa Xanh and Saigon Co.op recommended their customers to return to the systems later in case they cannot access the websites for shopping.

The supermarkets and stores forecasted that the orders would be continued to increase sharply in the upcoming time. Amid the current high demand of shopping from customers, the functional agencies should implement timely plans and facilitate the goods transportation from supermarkets, stores to residents.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

