Supermarkets simultaneously lower food prices slightly

Customers buy food at a supermarket of Central Retail. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of July 25, some supermarkets and commercial centers in Ho Chi Minh City simultaneously announced a strong discount program for fresh food items to join hands to stabilize the market.



Specifically, Central Retail informed that dozens of fresh food products, including meat, fish, seafood, vegetables, and fruits, are discounted by 10 percent by the GO! and Big C supermarket system.



In which, products, such as chicken wings, chicken feet, frozen salmon, and basa fish, are applied an additional 5-percent-discount when customers buy 3kg or more.



Especially, in HCMC, pork products continue to be sold at market-stabilized prices. Specifically, pork shoulder is sold at VND136,000 per kg; meat chop is sold at VND135,000 per kg; pork leg is sold at VND122,000 per kg.



Similarly, MM Mega Market, Emart, Aeon, Co.opmart, and Satra offer a discount from 30 percent to 60 percent for items. Of these, the average discount on food items is around 10 percent depending on the product and supermarket.



A representative of this supermarket system said that gasoline prices had dropped by about VND6,000 per liter compared to June, but supermarkets had not received price adjustment notices from suppliers. However, supermarkets still run promotions to stimulate demand while reducing profits to support customers.



Meanwhile, after gasoline prices have dropped twice, prices of most items at traditional markets have not decreased, but there are no signs of price hikes.



Many economic experts said that the decline in gasoline prices still needs at least half a month to form a general price adjustment in the market. Therefore, people and businesses should not expect too much that the prices of goods and services will decrease immediately.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Bao Nghi