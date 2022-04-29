Supermarkets offer discount of up to 50 percent for many products

Supermarkets offer a discount of up to 50 percent for several products. (Photo: SGGP)

Specifically, the Saigon Co.op said that from now until the end of May 4, Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile supermarket systems across the country would simultaneously offer a discount of up to 50 percent for more than 2,000 products. Accordingly, this supermarket system will reduce the prices of several fresh food items, ready-made foods, and soft drinks to serve the shopping and dining demand during the holiday and, at the same time, lower the prices of essential products to help consumers to shop economically.



Similarly, Satra retail system, including Satramart Saigon Supermarket, Satramart Pham Hung Supermarket, Satramart Cu Chi Supermarket, and Satrafoods in HCMC and Can Tho City, simultaneously ran a promotional program offering special prices for bills with a value of VND99,000 upward from now until May 8. During this time, consumers can buy many products with a discount of up to 50 percent at Satra's supermarkets.



Customers buy goods at a supermarket. (Photo: SGGP)



Ms. Huynh Thi Kim Thanh, Director of AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon, also said that on this holiday, Aeon Shopping Center would deploy many attractive promotions with a discount of up to 50 percent for thousands of products in all categories, namely food, cosmetics, fashion, household electrical appliances. According to Ms. Thanh's assessment, the purchasing power of customers in April has gradually recovered. “Generally, the number of customers visiting Aeon supermarket in April has reached the same level as before the Covid-19 outbreak. Especially, during the recent Hung Kings’ Festival, the number of visitors to the shopping center during the three holidays was 15-20 percent higher than the previous weekend," said Ms. Thanh. At Emart supermarket, from April 28 to May 11, there is a discount program with promotions of up to 50 percent for all groups of goods to serve consumers during the holiday, such as fresh foods, essential products, fashion, and household goods. Besides, with each bill from VND2 million upward, customers will immediately receive a special gift.Ms. Huynh Thi Kim Thanh, Director of AEON Mall Tan Phu Celadon, also said that on this holiday, Aeon Shopping Center would deploy many attractive promotions with a discount of up to 50 percent for thousands of products in all categories, namely food, cosmetics, fashion, household electrical appliances. According to Ms. Thanh's assessment, the purchasing power of customers in April has gradually recovered. “Generally, the number of customers visiting Aeon supermarket in April has reached the same level as before the Covid-19 outbreak. Especially, during the recent Hung Kings’ Festival, the number of visitors to the shopping center during the three holidays was 15-20 percent higher than the previous weekend," said Ms. Thanh.



The number of visitors to supermarkets is expected to reach 120-130 percent during the upcoming holiday. (Photo: SGGP) Representatives of supermarket systems said that the upcoming holiday is long, so consumer demand is expected to increase sharply. Besides tourism activities, many people will choose to spend time with their families at shopping malls in the city. Therefore, the number of visitors to supermarkets is expected to reach 120-130 percent compared to the same period last year. To serve the shopping demand of people during the holiday, supermarkets have already prepared goods, as well as supplemented human resources.

By Lac Phong – Translated by Thanh Nha