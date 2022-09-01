Supermarkets launch several promotion programs to stimulate demand

Customers buy goods at a supermarket in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Many promotions



From now to September 14, Saigon Co.op will promote the sale of tens of thousands of items at preferential prices at hundreds of supermarkets and stores, such as Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, under the program "Proud of Vietnamese goods 2022"; The discount levels range from 20 percent to 80 percent. This is the biggest promotion program to stimulate demand for Vietnamese goods in the year of the Saigon Co.op retail system.



GO! and Big C systems have been implementing a promotion program, offering the highest discount of 50 percent for more than 300 products from now until the end of September 7. Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Van, Communications and Marketing Director of Central Retail Group, said that the program to advertise Vietnamese goods was launched on the occasion of National Day September 2, to help consumers to buy lots of goods at economical costs, boost consumer demand, and gradually recover the economy after the pandemic.



Similarly, the MM Mega Market system said that from now to September 14, many fresh, frozen, and dried food items will be discounted by 10-45 percent.



A representative of Vincom Trade Center in the South informed that about 30 percent of the number of stalls at the unit applied a discount of 10-20 percent during this holiday. Besides, electronics supermarkets, such as Nguyen Kim and Cho Lon, also offer direct discount programs and subsidized prices for customers.



On the afternoon of August 31, representatives of Hoc Mon, Thu Duc, and Binh Dien wholesale markets said that the number of goods arriving at the market in the past few days had remained stable, always ensuring the supply for retail markets in HCMC, as well as some neighboring provinces and cities.



Stable selling prices guaranteed



Mr. Le Huu Tinh, Senior Marketing Manager of Emart Go Vap, said that the National Day holiday lasts up to 4 days, which is expected to lead to an increase in shopping demand. Therefore, Emart supermarket had flexibly reserved goods at a higher volume than usual and launched a big holiday promotion, lasting from September 1 to 14.



Customers buy goods at a supermarket in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)



Besides buying directly at Emart Go Vap, consumers can also easily access online sales channels via the website at https://emartmall.com.vn/ and the Emartmall mobile app.



In the Aeon Vietnam system, from now to mid-September, there are also programs for customers with many attractive incentives when shopping. For example, fast-moving consumer products are decreased by 20-50 percent; Household appliances and electronic products from famous brands, namely Tefal, Energizer, Toshiba, and Sony, are reduced by up to 50 percent.



As for supply and selling price, a representative of the Aeon Tan Phu supermarket system said that they were discussing with suppliers and adjusting when there is a long-term change to ensure the price of items is always stable and does not change much. According to the usual process and time, the price negotiation takes 1-2 months and then progresses to adoption.



“In the context that the price of goods in the market remains quite high, Emart supermarket pledges to bring quality products at low prices and with many promotions of up to 50 percent so as to jointly build a healthy market, stabilize prices, and giving maximum benefits to consumers,” said Mr. Le Huu Tinh.Besides buying directly at Emart Go Vap, consumers can also easily access online sales channels via the website at https://emartmall.com.vn/ and the Emartmall mobile app.In the Aeon Vietnam system, from now to mid-September, there are also programs for customers with many attractive incentives when shopping. For example, fast-moving consumer products are decreased by 20-50 percent; Household appliances and electronic products from famous brands, namely Tefal, Energizer, Toshiba, and Sony, are reduced by up to 50 percent.As for supply and selling price, a representative of the Aeon Tan Phu supermarket system said that they were discussing with suppliers and adjusting when there is a long-term change to ensure the price of items is always stable and does not change much. According to the usual process and time, the price negotiation takes 1-2 months and then progresses to adoption.

Timely handling of poor-quality goods



Ms. Nguyen Thi Kim Ngoc, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, said that the department sent an official dispatch to the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts and enterprises participating in the market stabilization program, wholesale market management units, and the system of supermarkets, trade centers, and convenience stores in the area, requesting them to grasp the local market situation, promptly report and propose solutions when there are signs of a shortage of goods and sudden price hikes.



As for promotion programs, goods must ensure quality and clear origin, and authorities must promptly handle the sale of counterfeit and poor-quality goods.

By Lac Phong, Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao