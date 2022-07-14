VN-Index regains nearly 9 points, backed by securities stocks

When the trading session on July 14 started, many large-cap stocks, such as MWG, VIC, PNJ, VHM, and VRE, were flooded in red in the face of negative information about the macro situation of countries worldwide, in which the US inflation peaked in 40 years, causing investors to worry, putting pressure on the domestic stock market. Specifically, MWG, VIC, and VHM all decreased by 1.3 percent.Market liquidity remained poor, with the total trading value merely below VND6 trillion. At the end of the morning trading session, the VN-Index slid slightly by nearly 1 point to 1,173.14 points, with 123 winners, 302 losers, and 59 unchanged stocks. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index wrapped the morning trading session and gained 0.6 points, 0.21 percent, to 281.96 points, with 58 gainers, 92 losers, and 50 unchanged stocks.In the afternoon trading session, the market continued to shake strongly. However, near the end of the trading session, the information that the Vietnam Securities Depository Center (VSD) submitted to the State Securities Commission of Vietnam for consideration and approval of the application of securities settlement cycle T+2 from August 29, 2022, caused strong demand to flow into securities stocks. Various stocks, including VCI, HCM, CTS, FTS, MBS, VDS, VIG, and APS, hit the ceiling.Besides securities stocks, large-cap stocks also saw good rising momentum, such as GAS with an increase of 2.6 percent, CTG with 1.7 percent, STB with 1.1 percent, and GVR with 2.88 percent, fueling the VN-Index to climb by nearly 9 points. Foreign investors turned to net buy more than VND140 billion on the HoSE.The VN-Index gained 8.25 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 1,182.17 points, with 241 gainers, 185 losers, and 86 standstill stocks. Closing the session on the HNX, the HNX-Index rallied 3.39 points, or 1.2 percent, to finish at 284.75 points, with 109 winners, 66 losers, and 57 unchanged stocks.Market liquidity decreased slightly by nearly 5 percent compared to the previous trading session, with a total trading value of nearly VND11.79 trillion.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan