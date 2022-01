VN-Index plummets nearly 34 points

Although the bottom-fishing demand was still there, several stocks on the market dropped sharply because of the drastic selling pressure. Speculative and real estate stocks, after recovering for one or two trading sessions in the previous week, continued to hit the floor prices. Of these, at the end of the trading session, millions of FLC and ROS stocks were sold at floor prices, but there were no buyers.The only group of stocks on the market that still maintained the green color was banking stocks , including TCB, ACB, VCB, CTG, and MBB, helping to buoy the benchmark. However, due to strong selling pressure in the market, the VN-Index still lost nearly 34 points at the close of the trading session.Ending the session, VN-Index fell 33.18 points, or 2.25 percent, to close at 1,439.71 points, with 66 winners, 419 losers, and 22 unchanged stocks.Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index sank 17.08 points, or 4.09 percent, down 400.76 points, with 46 gainers, 195 decliners, and 31 unchanged stocks. Market liquidity increased by nearly 7 percent compared to the previous session, and the total trading value exceeded VND27.07 trillion.