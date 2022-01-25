VN-Index plummets nearly 34 points

Gold surpasses VND62 million per tael



While the stock market fell sharply, domestic gold prices exceeded VND62 million per tael. SJC Company quoted gold price at VND61.5 million per tael for buying and VND62.1 million per tael for selling at 4.30 p.m. in HCMC, up VND270,000 in the buying rate and VND170,000 in the selling rate compared to the end of last week.



At the same time in Hanoi, Doji Group also bought gold at VND61.4 million per tael and sold at VND62.05 million per tael, up VND200,000 per tael in both buying and selling rates.



On the global gold market, the spot gold price in Asia at about noon on January 24 (Vietnam time) rose by US$1.2 compared to the closing price in New York to $1,837.8 an ounce. After conversion, this price level is equivalent to about VND50.4 million per tael, about VND11.5 million per tael lower than the domestic gold price.



Analysts said that investors have begun to seek gold as a haven after the stock market and cryptocurrencies plunged sharply due to recent sell-offs.