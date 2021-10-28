VN-Index hits new peak on October 27

Illustrative photo (Source: dantri.com.vn)

Accordingly, at the end of the session, the index picked up 31.39 points to 1,423.02 points. Previously, the highest level of VN-Index ever set was 1,420 points, which was recorded in early July.

More than 936.2 million shares were traded for roughly VND28.379 trillion (US$1.24 billion). There were 355 stocks rising, 95 sliding, and 42 ending flat.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index went up 6.56 points to close the session at 404.37points. Over 152.1 million shares, worth more than VND4.1 trillion, were traded on the northern bourse. There were 149 stocks increasing, 88 declining, and 114 ending flat.

The UPCoM-Index for the unlisted public companies increased by 0.79 points to 102.67 points, with more than 140.4 million stocks traded on the market for over VND2.78 trillion. There were 255 stocks increasing, 88 declining and 556 ending flat.

Foreign investors net bought of over VND1.02 trillion on HOSE and VND18.3 billion on HNX, while net selling over VND47.39 billion on HNX.

Vietnamplus