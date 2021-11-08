VN-Index hits new high at week’s beginning

Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)

The HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), meanwhile, picked up 5.25 points to close the morning session at 432.89 points.

The stock market’s liquidity exceeded US$1 billion during the session.

The southern bourse saw over 630 million shares traded for over VND18.11 trillion. There were 267 stocks rising, 163 sliding and 44 ending flat on the market.

More than 103.3 million shares, worth nearly VND2.53 trillion, were traded on the northern bourse. There were 137 stocks increasing, 92 stocks declining and 123 ending flat.

The UPCoM-Index for unlisted public companies edged up 0.55 points to reach 108.75 points, with more than 103.2 million stocks traded on the market for over VND2.26 trillion. There were 219 stocks gaining, 106 decreasing and 571 ending flat.

The HOSE experienced net buying of some VND23.5 billion on HOSE and over 4.93 billion on HNX from foreign investors, while they net sold VND18.13 billion on UPCoM.

Vietnamplus