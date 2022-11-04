VN-Index falls off 1,000-point mark again

Some banking stocks recovered in the afternoon trading session of November 4, helping the VN-Index narrow its losing momentum. (Photo: SGGP)

The stock market was covered in red. Right from the beginning of the trading session, real estate was the first stock group to plunge on the market, with many stocks hitting the floor, such as NVL, DXG, PDR, and KBC; VIC and VHM fell by more than 5 percent. Besides, many large-cap stocks, including VCB, TCB, VPB, BID, and GAS, also declined sharply, putting pressure on the index.



The market recovered significantly at the end of the afternoon trading session thanks to the bottom-fishing demand. The VN-Index curtailed the losing momentum by half compared to the biggest drop in the trading session because many banking stocks, such as BID, CTG, MBB, and SHB, started to rebound.



However, real estate stocks still hit the floor, like DIG, DRH, DXG, DXS, IDJ, ITC, KBC, KDH, LDG, LGL, NLG, PDR, SCR, TDC, and CEO. In addition, other stock groups, such as insurance (BMI, PTI), securities (CTS, FTS, VCI, SSI, VIX), and retail (MWG), also fell to the floor.



At the end of the session, the VN-Index lost 22.66 points to 997.15 points, with 410 decliners, 56 advancers, and 46 unchanged stocks. The HNX-Index sank 6.18 points to 204.56 points, with 158 losers, 35 gainers, and 37 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity improved compared to the previous trading session, with the total trading value on two official exchanges at nearly VND14 trillion. Foreign investors net sold approximately VND9.6 billion on the HoSE.







By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Gia Bao