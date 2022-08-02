VN-Index continues to gain points despite US-China tensions





Despite selling pressure due to anxiety triggered by world geopolitical tensions, the cash flow still showed no signs of weakening. Buyers even accepted to collect stocks at ceiling prices for stocks with high expectations.This expected demand helped the VN-Index to close the trading session with an impressive gain. Specifically, the benchmark rallied by 10.27 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 1,241.62 points.Among the index members, 315 stocks climbed, 64 stood still, and 150 declined. In the VN30 basket, the green color also dominated, with 19 stocks winning, nine losing, and one remaining unchanged.Stocks that supported the VN-Index included VIC, VHM, VCB, TPB, SSI, SAB, NVL, MWG, and FPT. Meanwhile, those that made a negative impact on the VN-Index comprised BID, BVH, PLX, STB, TCB, VNM, and VPB.Market liquidity continued to improve, with 817.6 million shares matched, equivalent to a trading value of VND16.88 trillion.The HNX-Index and UPCoM-Index of the Hanoi Stock Exchange also closed in high notes. Specifically, the HNX-Index enlarged 1.23 points, while the UPCoM-Index edged up 0.22 points.

By Hai Ho – Translated by Gia Bao