Stock market liquidity exceeds US$2.2 billion for first time

Liquidity on Vietnam’s stock market hit a new record on November 3 with more than US$2.2 billion worth of shares traded on all bourses (Illustrative photo: VNA)



Over 1.5 billion shares, worth nearly VND43.21 trillion, was traded on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE).

The benchmark VN-Index on the HOSE fell to 1,444.3 for losing 8.16 points. There were 144 stocks rising, 328 sliding and 29 ending flat on the market.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index dropped 8.4 points to close the session at 415.71 points. Over 221 million shares, worth nearly VND5.31 trillion, were traded on the northern bourse. There were 75 stocks increasing, 181 declining, and 96 ending flat.The UPCoM-Index for the unlisted public companies increased by 0.05 points to 106.98 points, with more than 170 million stocks traded on the market for over VND3.46 trillion. There were 159 stocks increasing, 191 declining and 546 ending flat.The HOSE experienced strong net buying of over VND282 billion from foreign investors, while they net sold VND13.35 billion and about VND12 billion on HNX and UPCoM, respectively.