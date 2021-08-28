Shares end week higher on large-caps

On the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index climbed 0.93 percent to 1,313.20 points.It had slipped 0.64 percent to close Thursday at 1,301.13 points.The market breadth was positive as 260 stocks rose while 115 stocks fell.During the session, local investors poured over VND21.4 trillion into the southern bourse, equivalent to a trading volume of more than 685 million shares.The gains in pillar stocks were the main driving force for the market. The VN30-Index rose 0.43 percent to close Friday’s trade at 1,418.57 points.Twenty-one of the 30 biggest stocks in the VN30 basket inched higher on Friday while eight stocks declined.In the VN-30 basket, Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) soared by more than 5 percent and was the leader in this group. PVPower (POW) followed with a rise of 4 percent, Khang Dien House (KDH) gained more than 2 percent, Phat Dat Real Estate (PDR), Vingroup (VIC), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX), Bao Viet Holdings (BVH), Mobile World Group (MWG), Masan Group (MSN), Vincom Retail (VRE) and Vietcombank (VCB) were the gainers with 1 percent rises.On the other side, HDBank (HDB) was the biggest loser with more than 1 percent decrease.On a sector basis, most of the industries maintained their growth momentum in the last session of the week. Plastic - chemical production, healthcare, rubber products and agriculture - forestry - fishery all increased by more than 3 percent.In the plastic and chemical sectors, Vietnam Pesticide Joint Stock Company (VPS) showed a dramatic increase of 7 per cent, Hanoi Plastics Joint Stock Company (NHH) surpassed 5 percent, Pha Le Plastics Manufacturing and Technology Joint Stock Company (PLP), The Southern Fertilizer JSC (SFG), An Phat Bioplastics JSC (AAA) and South Basic Chemicals JSC (CSV) all increased by more than 4 percent.Foreign investors net sold nearly VND370 billion on HoSE and sold over VND15 billion on HNX.On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index edged 0.58 percent higher to 338.79 points.During the session, nearly 133.8 million shares were traded on the northern bourse, worth nearly VND3 trillion.

VNS