Real estate stocks hit floor price massively, VN-Index retreats to 996.4 points

After a sharp decline last weekend, the market opened the first session of the week with a slight recovery, mainly thanks to blue-chip stocks, such as VCB, BID, and TCB. However, not long after that, the VN-Index plunged steeply because the selling pressure increased. Specifically, the leading group of securities stocks fell heavily, with VND hitting the floor and an excess of over ten million shares of sell volume, causing the losing momentum to spread throughout the market. Other securities stocks, such as FTS, PHS, APG, and CTS, also decreased by the maximum range.



Not only securities stocks but real estate stocks also suffered great pressure caused by VHM and VIC when these two stocks plummeted by about 5 percent, negatively affecting the index. Other stocks, such as KBC, HDC, TDC, NTL, SZC, NBB, SCR, DXG, and DIG, also fell to the floor price.



Most stock groups sank deeply, causing the VN-Index to drop sharply without support. Overwhelming selling pressure pulled the VN-Index to below the 1,000-point mark a few times, then pushed it up slightly, and continued to dive to 996 points when temporarily closing the morning trading session.



Only a few stocks in the retail and chemical sectors went against the market, including DCM with an increase of 1.17 percent, DPM with 0.46 percent, and FRT with 2.32 percent.



At the end of the morning trading session, the VN-Index lost 23.37 points, or 2.29 percent, to 996.45 points, with 382 losers, 52 gainers, and 37 unchanged stocks.



The HNX-Index also slashed 4.72 points, or 2.17 percent, to 212.69 points, with 146 losers, 28 winners, and 25 unchanged stocks.



Market liquidity was still low, with a total trading value of roughly over VND5 trillion.







By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha