Real estate stocks hit ceiling, VN-Index gains by nearly 20 points





After dropping dramatically in the previous session, the Vietnam stock market opened the trading session on July 12 with quite a struggle between buyers and sellers as large-cap stocks faced strong divergence.

In the VN30-Index - a price index that includes stocks listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange that are eligible to participate in index criteria, three VinGroup stocks including VIC, VHM and VRE all dropped. VIC fell 2.6 percent, VHM fell 2 percent, and VRE fell 0.4 percent while SAB, MWG, and HVN also fell from 0.3 percent - 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, GVR increased 1.9 percent, TPB increased 1.2 percent and GAS increased 1.3 percent helping support this group's index quite well.

Meanwhile, industrial park real estate stocks continued to continue their good gain in the previous session such as ITA up 4.6 percent, SNZ up 4.5 percent, KBC up 4.1 percent, LHG up 3 .5 percent, SZC 3.4 percent; therefore, helping the market to be more positive.

Although the liquidity decreased compared to the previous morning, VN-Index also increased by 6.36 points accounting for 0.55 percent to 1,161.65 points with 270 gainers, 146 losers and 66 codes standing still at the end of the morning session.

HNX-Index also increased 2.62 points ( or 0.95 percent) to 279.55 points with 93 advancers, 55 decliners and 46 codes standing still.

In the afternoon session, despite the drop in world oil prices, petro codes also joined the general rally of the market with a breakthrough such as PVD going to the limit, PVS up 7.1 percent, BSR up 3.6 percent, and PLX up 2.3 percent.

Towards the end of the session, securities and banking codes also gained positively. Specifically, securities stocks with VCI increased by 3.5 percent, HCM by 3.8 percent, and BVS by 3.8 percent. Banking stocks with BID increased by 5.5 percent, STB by 2.5 percent, MBB by 2.7 percent, and LPB by 3.8 percent.

Thanks to the good news of the second quarter of 2022's profit, real estate stocks rallied to the ceiling such as KBC, SZC, GVR, ITA, LHG, and MH3.

In addition, many real estate stocks like DIG, HDC, HQC, NTL, and VPH also hit the ceiling. Three stocks VIC, VHM and VRE had another recovery session at the end of the session when VRE ended up gaining 0.77 percent, VHM was down by 0.5 percent and VIC was down by 0.14 percent.

In this trading session, foreign investors net sold a value of more than VND331 billion in the market; only on HoSE, they sold a value of more than VND283 billion. Large cap stocks such as VIC, VHM, VCB, MWG, and CTG were sold most.

Closing the session, VN-Index gained 19.53 points ( or 1.69 percent) to 1174.82 to 362 gainers, 97 decliners and 54 standstill stocks. Closing the session on HNX, HNX-Index also gained 4.97 points (1.79 percent) with 152 gainers, 49 losers and 42 unchanged stocks. Market liquidity remained relatively stable with the total trading value on the 2 exchanges of nearly VND12,000 billion.





By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Anh Quan