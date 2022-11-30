State to divest capital in 141 enterprises





Accordingly, it will maintain 195 one-member limited liability companies in the 2022-2025 period (the list of enterprises with 100 percent charter capital held by the State in the 2022-2025 period).It will equitize 19 enterprises, rearrange five enterprises, divest capital in 141 enterprises in the 2022-2025 period, and maintain the State capital in 126 enterprises. Twenty-one State-owned enterprises and enterprises with state capital will carry out rearrangement following separate plans for the 2022-2025 period.State-owned enterprises and enterprises with State capital belonging to the Ministry of Health, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and the People's Committee of Hai Duong Province and enterprises that have not been specified in this decision (not subject to transfer to the State Capital Investment Corporation) shall implement rearrangement according to the plan approved by the Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thuy Doan