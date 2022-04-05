  1. Business

SSC ceases nine bond offerings of Tan Hoang Minh Group

The State Securities Commission (SSC), on April 4, informed that it had canceled bond issuances of Viet Star Company, Winter Palace Company, and Soleil Company under Tan Hoang Minh Group due to acts of disclosing false information and concealing information when issuing private bonds.
Specifically, on April 3, the SSC issued Decision No.181/QD-UBCK canceling nine bond offerings from July 2021 to March 2022, with a total value of VND10.03 trillion of companies, namely Viet Star, Winter Palace, and Soleil under Tan Hoang Minh Group.

According to this decision, bond registration and depository organizations are responsible for canceling ownership transfer of bonds of Viet Star Company, Winter Palace Company, Soleil Company of Tan Hoang Minh Group in the time frame mentioned above; The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) is responsible for disclosing information on HNX's corporate bond information page about the cancellation of bond offerings; Viet Star Company, Winter Palace Company, Soleil Company, and Tan Hoang Minh Group are responsible for implementing this decision.

