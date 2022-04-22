Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The project aims to upgrade the 197km-long East-West corridor spanning over the rivers of Hau, Tra On, Mang Thit, Co Chien, Tien, Vam Co, Can Giuoc, Soai Rap; canals of Cho Lach, Ky Hon, La and Nuoc Man in Mekong Delta localities and HCMC. It is designed for receiving vessels from 600- 1,500 tons and container ships.



The project also includes the upgrade of the 82km-long North-South corridor which will run through the rivers of Dong Nai, Nha Be, Long Tau, Dong Tranh, Tac Cua, Go Gia and Thi Vai. The corridor will ensure the travel of vessels of 3,000-5,000 tons and container ships.

The total cost of the project is nearly VND4,000 billion (US$174 million) which will come from the WB’s loan, Australia's Official Development Assistance (ODA) and reciprocal capital. The project is expected to be kicked off in 2022 and completed in 2027.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh