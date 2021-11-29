South Australia – Vietnam Business Council debuts

Vietnamese fruits are introduced at the event (Photo: VNA)



Speaking at the event, SAVBC Chairman Francis Wong, who is also representative of Becamex IDC in Australia, said the SAVBC’s establishment is expected to help private sector in South Australia state better tap opportunities and build close ties with the Vietnamese partners.

The SAVBC now groups nearly 70 members, mostly those in South Australia state operating in trade and services. It expects to have 200 members in the next 18 months.

Its members will share experience and cooperate with Vietnamese firms in fields of Australia’s strength such as agriculture, fisheries, education, digital economy, tourism, science-technology and innovation, manufacturing, energy and natural resources, and services.

As Vietnam is forecast to be a new hub of Mekong River region, ASEAN and Asia, the SAVBC will offer favourable conditions for South Australia’s enterprises to boost investment in Vietnam, towards expanding markets, improving their growth and competitiveness, Wong said.

In the immediate future, it will introduce the Vietnamese market to its members via seminars and forums, thus providing a platform for them to connect with representative Vietnamese agencies in Australia, he added.

At the event, the Vietnamese Consulate Generals in New South Wales, South Australia and Queensland states in collaboration with the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia introduced Vietnamese longan, fresh coconut and dragon fruit to Australian companies. They are all imported and distributed by 4 Ways Fresh company.

In the evening the same day, the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association in Sydney held an year-end meeting to review its 2021 activities and debuted its new executive board for the second tenure.