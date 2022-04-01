Some essential products raise selling prices from April 1

Poultry egg prices surge from April 1. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Truong Chi Thien, CEO of Vinh Thanh Dat Food Company (V.Food), said that the Department of Finance of HCMC had allowed it to apply new prices from April 1. Specifically, chicken eggs fetch VND29,500 per box, an increase of VND1,500, and duck eggs VND35,000 per box, up VND2,000.



Similarly, San Ha Company also set new prices for some items. Specifically, factory chicken costs VND45,000 per kg, free-range chicken VND67,000 per kg, Vietnamese chicken VND92,500 per kg, and duck VND68,000 per kg. This price level is about VND5,000-VND8,500 per kg higher than the stabilized price in 2021. Ba Huan Company also confirmed an increase in poultry egg prices this April.



According to the Department of Industry and Trade of HCMC, the market stabilization plan in 2022 will be announced by the municipal People's Committee in early April. According to the 2021 mechanism, when input prices increase by 5 percent, enterprises are entitled to register for price adjustment with the Department of Finance if they can prove an increase in input prices. However, in case the market fluctuates constantly, enterprises only need to prove that their input costs climb by 2-5 percent to be able to register for price adjustments. The Department of Finance informed that many groups of goods would apply new prices in early April. Many producers asked for price adjustments in the past few weeks due to the sharp increase in input costs. Most of the proposals are related to the group of livestock meat, poultry meat, and poultry eggs.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Gia Bao