Soc Trang shrimp export exceeds US$1 billion

Specifically, the export turnover reached $1.28 billion exceeding 28 percent of the plan and increasing 14.8 percent over the same period in 2020. Of the amount, export of aquatic products, mainly shrimp, reached $1. 03 billion, up 22.91 percent over the same period while rice export reached $213 million.

In 2021, the province raised 53,000 hectares of shrimp, up 4 percent compared to the plan and up nearly 2.5 percent compared to 2020. 40,000-hectare farms were for raising white-leg shrimp accounting for 75.5 percent of the farming area and 13,000-hectare farms for tiger shrimp.

With a shrimp export value of $1.03 billion, Soc Trang has become a locality with a high export turnover.

The director of Soc Trang province's Department of Industry and Trade said that more than 20 companies in the province are processing shrimp for export.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan