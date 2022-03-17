Soaring energy prices put burden on businesses

Coal mining dumps of Cua Ong Coal Selection Company, a member of Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Holding Corporation Limited. Vietnam's imported coal output accounts for about 20-25 per cent of coal supplied to power plants annually. (Photo: VNS)

Along with the price of oil, the price of gas in the global market is increasing rapidly. For the first time in history, the price of European gas has reached US$3,600 per 1,000cu.m, according to data from the ICE Commodity Exchange in London, UK, on March 7, 2022. The price of gas futures for April delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands also increased to $3,639.1 per 1,000cu.m.



According to SSI Research, for companies using oil and gas as input materials, an increase in oil and gas prices will increase product costs. Gas-fired power plants are less competitive and the current situation also negatively affects the share of output offered in the power generation market.



The profit margin of enterprises may narrow if the cost of gas does not decrease. For example, at Nhon Trach 2 Petroleum Power Joint Stock Company (NT2), although in 2021, net revenue reached VND5.47 trillion ($239 million), a slight increase compared to the previous year, but this growth rate was slower than the increase in cost price (gas price), so gross profit margin decreased by 24 percent in the period. As a result, the company reported profit after tax of VND534 billion, down about 15 percent compared to 2020.



Not only oil prices, gas and coal prices on the world market also increased sharply due to the influence of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is an important coal exporter in the world, thus when the supply of coal and oil from Russia is blocked by sanctions from the US and EU, while demand increases, pressure rises on oil and coal prices.



On March 3, 2022, the FOB Newcastle price for 5,500 kcal/kg NAR thermal coal with 20-percent ash, according to FOB Newcastle, reached $205.25 per ton, up $25.65 per ton compared to the previous session.



Indonesia's coal 5,900 GAR was quoted by S&P Global at $200 per ton in the same session, up $45.1 per ton, while thermal coal 5,750 NAR in Northeast Asia increased by $28.23 per ton to $248.63 per ton.



Vietnam's imported coal output accounts for about 20-25 percent of coal supplied to coal power plants annually. Therefore, coal price fluctuations will greatly affect domestic coal power plants.



Power Generation Corporation 1 (EVNGENCO1) said that coal supply in the first two months of the year encountered some difficulties, mainly due to the high prices of coal. The corporation has worked with major coal suppliers to find solutions to supplement coal sources to ensure enough coal for operation and closely follow the actual situation to develop an appropriate operating plan.



At the conference to review the work in 2021 and implement the 2022 plan of Power Generation Corporation 3 (EVNGENCO3) under Vietnam Electricity (EVN), Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVN Duong Quang Thanh asked the business to proactively take measures to ensure coal sources for power production in the current situation.



In 2021, coal prices saw continuous surges, causing the gross profits of coal-fired power enterprises to drop sharply. The gross profit margin of Hai Phong Thermal Power Joint Stock Company (HND) was only 7.1 percent, down sharply from 17.5 percent in 2020. Meanwhile, Pha Lai Thermal Power Joint Stock Company (PPC) suffered a gross loss of VND112.3 billion.



The sharp increase in input costs can be seen as a double difficulty for coal power enterprises when international organizations no longer support loans to develop coal power projects due to concerns about environmental pollution. This will hinder businesses that are planning to invest in new power plant projects.



Difficult transport



Crude oil price remains at nearly $110 per barrel and is forecast to stay at a high level as the energy demand of the global economy continues to increase.



In the domestic market, the inter-Ministry of Finance-Industry and Trade has adjusted petrol prices from March 11, 2022 with an increase of nearly VND3,000 per liter of petrol and nearly VND4,000 per liter for kerosene and oil diesel. Accordingly, the price of RON 95 petrol has approached VND30,000 per liter, while the price of 0.05S diesel oil is VND25,268 per liter.



According to HCMC Goods Transport Association, the price of petrol has soared to the highest level in the past seven years and may increase further, causing transportation enterprises to face many difficulties. Fuel costs are accounting for about 35-40 percent for container trucks and heavy trucks; and other vehicles account for about 25 percent on average. Businesses also have to pay many other costs such as wharf, road maintenance and BOT fees.



Many businesses have overcome the damage caused by Covid-19 that has lasted for the past two years, and the whole industry now continued to face difficulties from the increase in petrol prices.



Hoang Ha Joint Stock Company (HHG) said that the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the business's operations. From August to October 2021, all intercity vehicles of the company must stop working.



Last year, HHG recorded net revenue of VND94.3 billion, down 16 percent compared to the previous year; and a post-tax loss of VND68.6 billion. HHG has suffered continuous losses since the third quarter of 2019.



Anh Duong Group Joint Stock Company-Vinasun Taxi (VNS) recorded net revenue in 2021 down 52 percent compared to 2020, to VND485 billion and a net loss of nearly VND277.6 billion, in 2020 the loss was VND210.6 billion.



According to Ta Long Hy, Deputy General Director of VNS, from the beginning of 2022, the price of petrol has increased sharply, causing taxi businesses to choose between increasing fares or accepting losses. Vinasun had to increase freight rates to solve the problem.

VNS