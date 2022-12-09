Smuggling of live buffaloes, cows into Vietnam must be strictly handled





Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has sent documents to request the People's Committee of provinces and cities to strictly control and handle violations to prevent illegal trade and transportation of live buffaloes and cows into Vietnam.Especially, the provinces bordering Laos and Cambodia must strictly handle cases of violations of legalizing the origin of smuggled buffaloes and cows and faking import veterinary certificates and animal quarantine papers for transportation between provinces.Currently, domestic livestock production can only supply 40-45% of beef consumption demand, and the rest must be imported.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi