Smuggling of live buffaloes, cows into Vietnam must be strictly handled

The Vietnam Ruminant Husbandry Association has recently requested the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to check and re-evaluate the information posted online that imported live cows that have not been checked, quarantined, disinfected, and decontaminated but still have quarantine paper; if it is true, there will be a risk of spreading many dangerous diseases to domestic livestock, causing great damage to the domestic livestock industry.
Mr. Phung Duc Tien, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, has sent documents to request the People's Committee of provinces and cities to strictly control and handle violations to prevent illegal trade and transportation of live buffaloes and cows into Vietnam.

Especially, the provinces bordering Laos and Cambodia must strictly handle cases of violations of legalizing the origin of smuggled buffaloes and cows and faking import veterinary certificates and animal quarantine papers for transportation between provinces.

Currently, domestic livestock production can only supply 40-45% of beef consumption demand, and the rest must be imported.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi

