Six ministries, four localities see zero percent disbursement rate

That is the information given by the Ministry of Finance at a conference with ministries, agencies, and localities on the disbursement of foreign-funded public investment capital in the first 11 months of 2022 and solutions to accelerate disbursement in the last months of 2022, taking place on the morning of December 1.



The accumulated disbursement plan for public investment loans from foreign capital in 11 months reached 26.06 percent, with VND9.01 trillion. The disbursement of ministries and agencies was VND4.15 trillion, reaching 35.17 percent, and the disbursement of localities was VND4.86 trillion, reaching 21.34 percent. The disbursement rate of public investment from domestic capital was about 60 percent of the plan.



By November 30, the Ministry of Finance had received a proposal to reduce the capital plan of eight out of 13 ministries and agencies with a total proposed decrease of VND3.68 trillion, not including VND250 billion of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and VND50 billion of the Ministry of Health approved for reduction. Thirty-five out of 59 localities had a total proposed capital reduction of VND8.8 trillion.



Among 294 projects and sub-projects nationwide that have been assigned a foreign-funded public investment plan in 2022, 114 out of 294 projects have not been disbursed, with the assigned amount of VND6.24 trillion, accounting for 18.03 percent of the assigned plan; 47 out of 294 projects have been disbursed less than 20 percent; 59 out of 294 projects have been disbursed from 20 percent to 50 percent; 74 out of 294 projects have been disbursed over 50 percent.



According to the Ministry of Finance, the low disbursement rate of foreign-funded public investment capital mainly comes from entanglements in the process of project implementation.







By Quang Minh – Translated by Gia Bao