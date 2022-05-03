  1. Business

Six inspection teams established to speed up disbursement of public investment

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 2 signed a decision No.548/QD-TTg on the establishment of six inspection teams to solve problems in disbursement procedures for public investment in ministries, departments, and localities.

The inspection units will check and analyze the causes of challenges in implementing public investment projects in ministries, Central agencies, and localities, especially projects using ODA and foreign preferential loans.
The team will propose measures for strengthening the disbursement of public investment and increasing the efficiency of capital investment; give instructions for the implementation of regulations and laws on public investment, and provide rules to solve difficulties and obstacles to speed up the process of disbursing investment capital.
The mission force will also consider the roles and responsibilities of leaders in delegating and monitoring and solving problems of the disbursement of public investment capital.

