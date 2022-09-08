Six commodities with export value of over US$10 bln

The first half of this year saw a swift economic rebound as Vietnam’s pandemic restrictions eased following the adoption of a living-with-Covid strategy and a robust vaccination drive, according to an article published on the website of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), imf.org.
The capital scale of securities companies has grown robustly in the past two years. In the context of the current sharp decline in market liquidity, this resource is somewhat redundant, and the race to attract customers is heating up.