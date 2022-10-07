Six commodities with export value of over US$ 10 bln

Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, on October 6, signed a decision approving a joint venture investor to implement the Van Ha Urban Area project in Nhon Phu Ward, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province, with an area of 49.76ha, and total investment capital of over VND2.9 trillion.
After the recent increase in credit limit, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has granted 13.6 percent of the total 14 percent credit room in 2022. The SBV continues to prioritize inflation control and macroeconomic stability, maintaining low lending interest rates to support businesses and economic recovery.
Binh Dinh Provincial People's Committee, on October 6, signed a decision approving a joint venture investor to implement the Van Ha Urban Area project in Nhon Phu Ward, Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province, with an area of 49.76ha, and total investment capital of over VND2.9 trillion.