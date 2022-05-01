Singapore interested in energy cooperation with Vietnam

Deputy Minister An appreciated Singapore’s suggestion on furthering the bilateral partnership in energy.

At the working session (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An (centre) speaks at the event. (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)



The two sides took note of the progress of bilateral collaboration in industry and energy.

They shared the view on the need for a sustainable platform for energy cooperation toward joint response to climate change and sustainable development in accordance with commitments at the COP26.The two sides agreed to maintain the exchange mechanism in order to put forth specific ideas on energy cooperation.