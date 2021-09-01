SHTP-based enterprises only resume operations when ensuring Covid-19 prevention





Accordingly, the Management Board of the SHTP is required to coordinate with the People's Committee of Thu Duc City, the Department of Health, and the HCMC Public Security to review, make a minute, and propose measures to handle violations leading to the suspended operations of Nidec Sankyo Company.The Management Board of the SHTP needs to focus on implementing measures to maintain production activities and create conditions for qualified enterprises to continue operations without disrupting the production chain following one of four safe production methods.Enterprises that fail to meet the conditions must suspend their operations, fix shortcomings, reassess, and only resume operations if they have met the criteria. The Management Board of the SHTP should check the warehouse and factory areas to assist enterprises in carrying out the three-on-site production method.Besides, the Management Board of the SHTP must coordinate with the authorities to deploy a field hospital for Covid-19 treatment at the Labor Culture House of the SHTP to ensure the needs to treat and care Covid-19 patients in the area and support Thu Duc City.

By Linh Khue – Translated by Thanh Nha