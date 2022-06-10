Seminar seeks to promote Vietnam-Slovakia trade

An overview of the seminar. (Photo: VNA)



He made the statement at a seminar, which was held in Slovakia on June 7, aiming to connect organisations and businesses in Slovakia with Vietnamese partners, thereby promoting economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in the near future.

Vietnam and Slovakia are traditional partners but their economic and trade collaboration has slowed down in recent years, Tuan said, adding that the seminar offered an opportunity for businesses of the two countries to meet, share experience, and discuss potential areas of cooperation.

Statistics showed that Slovakia has invested US$140.8 million in 12 projects, ranking 45th among 135 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

Bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly US$960 million in 2019, making Slovakia an important partner of Vietnam in Central and Eastern Europe.

The ambassador emphasised that Vietnam always attaches great importance to consolidating and developing relations with Slovakia.

He called on the Slovak National Assembly to speed up the early ratification of the European Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) as well as expanding trade relations and increasing the exchange of delegations at all levels.

At the event, participants discussed areas that can be promoted such as tourism, cooperation in labour supply and in herbal production. It’s high time for the two countries to take full advantage of opportunities to promote investment and trade, they said.

The participants also expressed their wish that the Slovakia side would facilitate visa applications for Vietnamese workers and tourists to enter the country.

VNA