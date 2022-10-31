Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed

Nguyen Thanh Danh (C) receives the "Fashion Design Icon" title.

Accordingly, Nguyen Thanh Danh and Nguyen Viet Hung won titles including Fashion Design Icon and Fashion Icon. The two prizes called Beauty Icon and Modeling Icon belonged to Ngoc Mai and Tran Thanh Tam.

The gala also presented to audiences the latest collections of the country’s leading designers, including Do Long and Quy Cao who was the winner of the TikTok FashUP 2021.

Launched for the first time in 2021, the online competition, TikTok FashUP aims to discover talents in the fields of Beauty (Beauty Icon), Modeling (Modeling Icon), Fashion Icon (Fashion Icon), and Fashion Design (Fashion Design Icon).

The digital show was a suitable choice when the Covid-19 pandemic caused many events to be canceled or postponed due to the country's government-imposed restrictions on large gatherings last year, including art performances and fashion shows that were presented on digital platforms.



Tran Thanh Tam wins the "Modeling Icon" title. The "Fashion Icon" award belongs to Nguyen Viet Hung.

Ngoc Mai gets the "Beauty Icon" prize.

Fashion designs by Do Long

"The Signature" collection by fashion designer Quy Cao

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh