Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed

Four winners of the online competition titled TikTok FashUP 2022 on finding content creators about fashion and beauty were announced at a gala night which was held in HCMC on October 30.
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 1 Nguyen Thanh Danh (C) receives the "Fashion Design Icon" title.
Accordingly, Nguyen Thanh Danh and Nguyen Viet Hung won titles including Fashion Design Icon and Fashion Icon. The two prizes called Beauty Icon and Modeling Icon belonged to Ngoc Mai and Tran Thanh Tam.
The gala also presented to audiences the latest collections of the country’s leading designers, including Do Long and Quy Cao who was the winner of the TikTok FashUP 2021.
Launched for the first time in 2021, the online competition, TikTok FashUP aims to discover talents in the fields of Beauty (Beauty Icon), Modeling (Modeling Icon), Fashion Icon (Fashion Icon), and Fashion Design (Fashion Design Icon).
The digital show was a suitable choice when the Covid-19 pandemic caused many events to be canceled or postponed due to the country's government-imposed restrictions on large gatherings last year, including art performances and fashion shows that were presented on digital platforms.
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 2 Tran Thanh Tam wins the "Modeling Icon" title.
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 3 The "Fashion Icon" award belongs to Nguyen Viet Hung.
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 4 Ngoc Mai gets the "Beauty Icon" prize.
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 5 Fashion designs by Do Long
Winners of TikTok FashUP 2022 revealed ảnh 6 "The Signature" collection by fashion designer Quy Cao

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

