Vinamilk brand in top of most valuable global brands

According to the annual report of the ‘Food and beverage’ industry of Brand Finance 2022, the Vinamilk brand has been valued at $2.8 billion, an impressive increase of 18 percent compared to 2021, and ranked in many major rankings in brand value.

For this year's report, the UK’s Brand Finance has assessed more than 5,000 brands in 29 industries in 39 countries. With an integrated measurement method from many factors and indicators such as brand impact, brand health, and reputation, brand investment, combined with financial and market survey, the annual 'Food and beverage' report published by Brand Finance has helped provide brand health assessments transparently and fairly.

In the field of ‘Food and beverage’, this year Vinamilk continues to “set a new record” when increasing its brand value by 18 percent, reaching US$2.8 billion, rising to the position of a potential brand. in the global dairy industry. This is also a highlight in this year's report when the dairy brand from Vietnam achieved this result.

Vinamilk is also present in major food rankings in general such as Top 30 most valuable food brands (24th place), and Top 10 strongest food brands (8th place).

Many domestic and foreign organizations have had good evaluations of Vinamilk's investments. The report ‘Brand Footprint 2022’ recently published by Worldpanel and Kantar is also a milestone marking more than a decade of Vinamilk appearing in the leading positions in the Top 10 most chosen milk brands.

Moreover, Vinamilk has been recently honored for the 10th consecutive time in the list of 50 best-listed companies of Forbes Vietnam and the company is listed in the Top 50 typical sustainable development enterprises in 2022, according to Nhip Cau Dau Tu newspaper (Investment Bridge newspaper).

Vinamilk is currently in the Top 40 largest dairy companies in the world in terms of revenue with a system of 17 factories, and 15 domestic and foreign farms. Products from this brand have been present in 57 countries, with many products exported to the US, Japan, and Korea.

In 2022, Vinamilk sets a target of over VND64,000 billion in revenue, continuing to promote investment and development projects such as a farm complex in Laos, Milk Paradise in Moc Chau, and a dairy factory in the Northern Province of Hung Yen. In addition to a focus on developing existing international markets, Vinamilk has also cooperated with major partners such as Japan Sojitz Corporation, and Del Monte Philippines in joint ventures in the food industry to continue promoting the company's growth and its brands.

By Khanh Chi - Translated by Anh Quan