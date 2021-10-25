Vietnam Report announces top 10 prestigious retailers in 2021

illustrative photo

Honourees in fast consumption and supermarket group include Central Retail Vietnam, Wincommerce, Saigon Coop, MM Mega Market, Aeon Vietnam, Lotte Vietnam, SATRA, SASCO, IPP Group and Hapro.

In electronics and jewelries, the list comprises MWG, DOJI, PNJ, FPT Retail, Saigon SJC, Cao Phong Co. Ltd, Mediamart Vietnam, Viettelimex, Fahasa and VHC.

The rankings are based on three criteria, including financial capability based on the latest financial reports, media prestige using media coding method, and results of surveys in August and September 2021.

General Director of Vietnam Report JSC Vu Dang Vinh said despite the Covid-19 pandemic, retail sector still expanded in early 2021.

According to the General Statistics Office, retail revenue in nine months of this year was estimated at over VND2.7 trillion (US$117.3 million ), down 3.4 percent annually. In August alone, it went down 8 percent month-on-month and 25.3 percent year-on-year, but went up nearly 4.5 percent in September thanks to relaxed social distancing in many localities.