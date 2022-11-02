Vietnam International Agricultural Trade Fair 2022 opens in Can Tho

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



On display are products for agricultural production, including production and processing lines, agricultural materials, fertilizers, and pesticides, besides technologies for hi-tech agriculture and post-harvest preservation techniques.



Within the framework of the event, a series of activities including an agriculture techmart, a symposium on applying technologies for developing sustainable urban agriculture, and workshops on digital transformation and developing science and technology information and innovation in agriculture will be arranged.



A product traceability management system applying digital technology platform for digital transformation in agriculture was lauched at the opening ceremony.



Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Viet Truong highlighted the significance of the event to Vietnam’s agriculture sector and the Mekong Delta region, saying that this is an important trade promotion activity to popularise achievements in agricultural development, creating opportunities to promote connection among businesses and localities, and international cooperation.



The fair will last until November 6.