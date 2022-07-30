Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Sydney, Melbourne airports

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

To ensure compliance with the National Identity Proofing Guidelines of Australia, passengers who successfully check in online with or without checked baggage still need to go to the online check-in counter to verify their boarding pass and identity documents.

The move will bring the number of airports with Vietnam Airlines' online check-in service to 46, including 30 international ones like the London Heathrow (England); Frankfurt (Germany); Moscow (Russia); and Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, Osaka Kansai, Nagoya, Fukuoka (Japan).

The national flag carrier aims to provide online check-in services at all domestic airports where it operates flights to/from as part of an effort to promote itself as a digital airline and improve customers’ experiences and convenience.

To save time and avoid long queues at airports, those flying with Vietnam Airlines can check in for their flights using either the carrier’s website (www.vietnamairlines.com) or mobile app 1-24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time.

Vietnamplus