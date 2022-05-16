Vietnam Airlines, 15 other airlines to take part in Sustainable Flight Challenge

TSFC is a program to boost initiatives of developing the aviation industry which was launched by SkyTeam, a global airline alliance with members being the world's large airlines.The program aims to find airlines operating the most eco-friendly commercial flight along with the most sustainable development.
The airlines will be assessed on 14 items by International Examiner Council, experts, leaders of the aviation sector. The winner shall be honored at a special event in this June.
The Sustainable Flight Challenge has attracted participation of 16 airlines from different countries, including the United States, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, China, the Republic of Korea and so on. In the first activity, the airlines will perform flights with a long distance of over 5,000 kilometers, 1,500-to-5,000-kilometer medium distance to receive assessment on effective exploitation and environment protection on the flight routes.
As for Vietnam Airlines, the national flag carrier carried out the medium-distance flight No.VN416 from Hanoi to Seoul on May 14 and long-distance flight from HCMC to Melbourne on May 15.
Currently, there are only five airlines performing long-distance flights.
In the upcoming time, Vietnam Airlines will soon replace the plastic kitchen utensils by eco-friendly environmental material, notably by crockery for passengers on business class from the beginning of July which is expected to help the airline reduce the weight and save 12 tons of fuel a year.