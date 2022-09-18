Ten thousand Ngoc Linh ginseng plants provided to poor households for free

Ten thousand Ngoc Linh ginseng plants are provided to poor households for free. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Trung Manh, Chairman of the People's Committee of Tu Mo Rong District of Kon Tum Province, on September 18, said that Ngoc Linh Kon Tum Ginseng Joint Stock Company decided to support 10,000 Ngoc Linh ginseng seedlings for poor and ethnic minority households in the district whose Ngoc Linh ginseng plants had died from diseases over the past time.



Each Ngoc Linh ginseng seedling is said to cost about VND300,000. Thus, the total value of ginseng seedlings to support farmers is about VND3 billion.



Farmers receive Ngoc Linh ginseng seedlings. (Photo: SGGP)



Over the past time, Ngoc Linh ginseng plants in Tu Mo Rong District died massively, causing a loss of about VND20 billion, making farmers struggle. Mr. Vo Trung Manh added that over the past time, the death of Ngoc Linh ginseng plants has made people extremely miserable. Farmers are still poor, so when ginseng dies, they do not have money to buy ginseng seedlings to invest in growing them again. Therefore, this support is of great significance. It helps farmers continue to invest in Ngoc Linh ginseng farming with the desire to escape poverty.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thanh Nha