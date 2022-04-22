Seagate commits to power global footprint with 100 pct renewable energy by 2030

The environmental sustainability goals are being announced in conjunction with the release of the company’s 16th Global Citizenship Annual Report (GCAR). Building on our Science Based Targets, we are expanding our actions in support of Seagate’s commitment to a sustainable datasphere and protecting the environment.



“Seagate’s value of Integrity compels us to take meaningful and measurable action on climate change,” said Joan Motsinger, senior vice president, business sustainability and transformation at Seagate. “Today, we publicly share our commitments, and we are well on our way to achieving these milestones both within our operations, with electricity sources, and with our suppliers and customers.”

Seagate will reach its environmental sustainability goals through commitments spanning Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions as defined by The Greenhouse Gas Protocol and Reporting Standard.

In addition to establishing its long-term environmental sustainability goals, the company also published its 2021 fiscal year (July 2020-June 2021) Global Citizenship Annual Report. The report offers a comprehensive look at the company’s yearly progress towards meeting emission reduction targets, product stewardship, talent enablement, diversity goals, labor standards, fair trade, supply chain, and more.

By Kim Khanh