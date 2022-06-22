  1. Business
Preferential loans of up to US$346 mln for customers launched

In the context of credit limitations in banks, Vietnam Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VietBank) has just launched a preferential loan program of up to VND8,000 billion (US$346 million) dedicated to individual customers serving livelihood demands and business activities.
Accordingly, from now to September 30 of 2022, individual customers having a demand of loans for business activities or consumption will enjoy a preferential interest rate from six percent a year with no early repayment fee.

In addition, in the first cycle of payment, customers will enjoy an additional preferential interest rate from 0.1 to 0.2 percent point in case they use the financial services of the bank.

The leader of Vietbank said that the preferential loan package aimed at contributing to reducing financial pressure during the production recovery process after the Covid-19 pandemic.

