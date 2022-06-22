Accordingly, from now to September 30 of 2022, individual customers having a demand of loans for business activities or consumption will enjoy a preferential interest rate from six percent a year with no early repayment fee.In addition, in the first cycle of payment, customers will enjoy an additional preferential interest rate from 0.1 to 0.2 percent point in case they use the financial services of the bank.The leader of Vietbank said that the preferential loan package aimed at contributing to reducing financial pressure during the production recovery process after the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong