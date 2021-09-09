Phu Quoc Int’l Cruise Terminal approaches 75 percent completion

Construction site of the Phu Quoc International Cruise Terminal

The Package 2 including 120 meter-long wharf and the 1,000 meter-long passenger boarding bridge has been basically finished while the Package 3 consisting of the construction and installation of the 120 meter-long wharf, safety signage system, 850 meter-long seawall, lighting system, water supply system has reached the target.



The construction project of the Phu Quoc International Cruised Terminal is one of the main works in the city, said Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Quoc City Huynh Quang Hung.

It has a significant effect on the strategy of the social and economic development in Phu Quoc, especially the tourism and service sectors. When the pandemic can be brought under control, Phu Quoc will receive the largest number of visitors on international giant ships, he added.

The terminal covering on an area of 179.3 hectares locates in the town of Duong Dong on Phu Quoc Island for luxury cruise ships carrying 5,000 - 6,000 passengers.

Kicked off in 2015, the construction project include items including a breakwater, wharf, marine fairway, passenger terminal, power plant, water supply station, parking lot, inner streets. The investment cost is approximately VND 1,664 billion (US$72.7 million).





By Vinh Thuan – Translated by Kim Khanh