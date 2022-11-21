Pham Ngoc Thach Medicine University establishes traditional medicine faculty

At the announcement ceremony of the department of traditional medicine of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine in HCMC



The establishment of the department of traditional medicine will contribute to promoting comprehensive human values of the efficacy of the combination of modern medicine and traditional medicine of the Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine and HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute in caring for people’s health.

It also aims to implement the strategy and goal of developing and training traditional medicine and pharmacy at the university and post-university levels; offering short training courses, scientific research and international cooperation programs.

HCMC’s Pham Ngoc Thach University of Medicine plans to recruit students for the newly established faculty in the 2023-2024 school year calendar and establish more new departments in the next few years.

By Kim Huyen – Translated by Kim Khanh