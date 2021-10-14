New Nespresso Boutique opens in Saigon Center

Nespresso Saigon Center Boutique



The new Nespresso Saigon Center Boutique is a true celebration of coffee and sustainability. Everything from the muted color palette of rich coffee browns, crema-inspired golds, and floor tiles, to lamps selected to echo those used in coffee farms, have been carefully designed to draw the connection to coffee and its origins. The new concept also demonstrates Nespresso’s commitment to sustainability with elements such as table-tops made from used coffee grounds, shelves made using recycled aluminum and wood that has been 100% sourced from reforestation programs.

The new boutique offers a simplified and holistic shopping journey through carefully sequenced areas. The result is a fully immersive shopping experience to discover the Nespresso coffee world in a new, enhanced way. Beyond discovering their taste preferences from the full range of coffees, guests can experiment with coffee recipes and personalize their coffee experience through the different Nespresso machines.

“The Nespresso story started with a simple but revolutionary idea: enable everyone to create a cup of coffee just like a skilled barista. From this beginning more than 30 years ago, Nespresso has revolutionized the way millions of people enjoy their coffee every day. It is in a Nespresso Boutique such as this one at Saigon Center that you can experience what makes Nespresso unique: our coffee expertise, our innovative spirit and our commitment to sustainable quality,” said Regional Business Development Manager, Fabio De Gregorio.

Coffee lovers can positively impact the lives of many people by participating in Nespresso’s recycling program, which entails dropping off used Nespresso coffee capsules at the Nespresso boutiques in Saigon Center, Annam Gourmet Estella and Phu My Hung. All Nespresso capsules are made with aluminum, which is infinitely recyclable. Once separated from the aluminum casings, the used coffee grounds are sent to farms to be used as compost fertilizers, while the aluminum are sent to our partnering smelter for upcycling into everyday objects.

“At Annam, we have always been looking at the most premium products that bring something special to the end consumer. We are delighted to be the official distributor of Nespresso since 2017 and with the opening of the first boutique in HCMC, to bring the full Nespresso experience in Vietnam” said Business Director Vietnam, Cedric Guillet.

By Kim Khanh