Masterise Homes, Foster + Partners to develop new downtown in HCMC

Representatives of Masterise Homes (right) and Foster + Partners participate in the signing ceremony of strategic cooperation to develop an international standard urban area in the center of HCMC.

Masterise Homes has announced the appointment of Foster + Partners for its first township development – The Global City. The firm will act as Architectural Advisors of the development, providing innovative and sustainable design solutions to create a truly global city in HCMC, as the name suggests. The partnership with the practice, a global award-winning studio for architecture, urbanism and design, also demonstrates the developer’s vision to create a world-class township – the new downtown of HCMC.



Foster + Partners is among today’s most recognized and respected names in architecture around the world. Founded in 1967, the studio, over more than five decades, has pioneered a sustainable approach to architecture and urbanism through a wide range of work, from master plans to offices, cultural buildings, airports and industrial design. Foster + Partners has designed some of the world's most notable buildings including the Hearst Tower in New York, "The Gherkin" in London and the Hong Kong International Airport. Its founder, Norman Foster, has been awarded architecture’s highest accolades, including the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the Praemium Imperiale Award for Architecture in Japan, the RIBA Royal Gold medal and the AIA Gold medal.



Mr. Youssef Akila, Head of Design Masterise Homes commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with one of the world’s most recognized names in architecture and design to realize our vision for The Global City. There is a natural synergy with Foster + Partners, whose ongoing commitment towards sustainability and green projects is aligned with our commitment to creating an iconic development with worldwide recognition, contributing to the community and promoting society sustainability. The Global City will be another milestone in our journey of bringing world-class excellence to Vietnam.”



Following the concept of New Urbanism, The Global City will be a diverse and sophisticated neighborhood, integrating a full range of facilities for a future downtown city alongside residential units. The giga development, located in An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City boasts excellent connectivity with easy access to highways, major roads, metro lines. The 117,4-hectare master plan will include high-rise and low-rise apartments, villas and social housing, schools, medical and administration facilities, a 125,000sqm grade- A shopping mall and other amenities to create a sustainable, mixed-use community.



Mr. Toby Blunt, Senior Partner, Foster + Partners, said: “The ambition and scale of the project is striking, and we are delighted to be working with Masterise Homes on this unique residential project, which brings together their progressive vision and our extensive experience in large-scale master plans to create a distinct global city. This will be our first township in Vietnam, and we are excited to extend our footprint in the country.”



The development, previously known as Sai Gon Binh An township, was renamed and introduced by Masterise Homes - the new developer in January. The entire project is set to complete in 48 months.



About Foster + Partners



Foster + Partners is a global studio for architecture, infrastructure, design, and engineering services. Its team of 1500 is headquartered in London, with studios in 13 other cities (Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Beijing, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Hong Kong, Madrid, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Singapore and Sydney). The team commands over 65 languages and counts more than 200 skills by qualification.



Its landmark buildings include the Hearst Tower in New York, "The Gherkin" in London the Great Court at the British Museum in London, the Reichstag German Parliament in Berlin, the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. The practice also designed the Hong Kong and Shanghai Bank Tower in Hong Kong and the Commerzbank Tower in Frankfurt, as well as the corporate headquarters for Apple in California, Bloomberg in London, and Comcast in Philadelphia. Foster + Partners also has experience delivering large scale infrastructure projects, such as the international airports in Hong Kong, Stansted, Beijing and Amman, sporting venues including Wembley Stadium in London and Lusail Stadium in Qatar, and bridges such as the Millau Viaduct in France and the Millennium Bridge in London over the River Thames.



About Masterise Homes



Masterise Homes – a member of Masterise Group, is a pioneer in bringing world-class excellence to the development, operations, and management of luxury real estate products and services, in the Vietnamese market and beyond. With a one-of-a-kind portfolio comprising the largest Branded Residences in South East Asia, Masterise Homes demonstrates world-class capabilities via a strategic partnership with Marriott International, the largest hotel brand in the world with iconic brands of Marriott, JW Marriott and Ritz-Carlton. At Masterise Homes, we are committed to developing exquisite real estate projects to impeccable standards for the ultimate customer experience, delivering tangible and enduring value.

By Pham Thuy