Masterise Group starts strategic corporate responsibility program

At the press conference of the "Build A Better Future" program

Targeting to tackle the urgent local challenges, Build A Better Future’s activities are designed toward the United Nations Sustainable Developments Goals (SDGs). The program aims to develop initiatives, practical solutions and actions to enhance the living environment and elevate Vietnam’s prosperity and development through a solid strategic 3-pronged approach: “Environment – Education – Humanitarian Aid.”



The first approach is to concentrate on providing a sustainable Living Environment by developing resilient infrastructure, and promoting inclusive and sustainable values. As a world-class real estate developer in Vietnam, Masterise Group creates prestigious, exquisite international quality developments, as well as smart, sustainable cities and communities. In addition, the group joins hands with the local authorities in developing infrastructure works providing services to address the specific needs of the rural communities.

Education - the program’s second approach - is also a prioritized criteria in the corporation’s past CSR activities. To build a better future in Vietnam, Masterise Group sets goals to enhance the quality of education and raise social awareness, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Thirdly, to deliver Humanitarian Aid, the group commits to accompanying, enabling, and connecting communities as they grapple with complex challenges such as natural disasters and epidemics. This one not only works toward SDGs but also responds to the government’s motto “No One Left Behind” for Vietnam’s growth path.

Representatives of Masterise Group and Unicef Vietnam sign a collaborative agreement on implementing the "Innovation for Children" project.

Jason Turnbull, Deputy Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer of Masterise Homes, said: “Small things can make a big difference. In this strategic program, we are gradually taking our small but effective first steps in collaboration with like-minded partners to enhance the living quality for Vietnamese people and contribute to building a sustainable community as the long-standing commitment at Masterise Group.”

As a part of the program, Masterise Group announces the long-term strategic partnership with UNICEF Vietnam for the 2022-2024 period in the “Innovation For Children '' project. The project comprises innovations to enhance living environment and education for future generations through expected movements: introducing and testing innovative education technology to address learning poverty; children and adolescent-led innovation in schools ; mainstream climate-resilient aspects by testing and scaling up climate-resilient Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme; to draw lessons learned from the testing and advocate for large-scale adaptation of practical innovations for regions that face similar situations. Further information will be announced by Masterise Group and partners in the near future.

Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam speaks at the event.

“By supporting these key priorities through its CSR plan, Masterise Group contributes towards the achievement of the SDGs”, said Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative to Vietnam.

“Heeding the call to engage more actively with the private sector, we celebrate Masterise Group’s support as an example of the important role that can be played to improve the development outcomes for children, to contribute to the prosperity of the country in the future, and to actively tackle the challenges of climate change”, she added.

Kim Khanh