Indochina Capital to pour US$1 billion into industrial real estate in Vietnam

This is an industrial real estate investment and development platform focused on the nationwide rollout of world class factory and warehouse properties for lease throughout the country’s key manufacturing and logistics markets.



Speaking at the launching ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on July 6, Peter Ryder, Indochina Capital’s CEO, said his company has been operating in Vietnam for over two decades.



Core5 Vietnam plans to roll out a collection of exceptional industrial assets across Vietnam’s key manufacturing markets, with investment of some US$1 billion over the next 5-7 years, he said.



It offers various solutions such as ready-built factory for lease, ready-built warehouse for lease and build-to-suit industrial properties.



Its key services include development and construction consultation from project managers, facility management advice from operation professionals, and licensing support to ensure timely business setup so manufacturing activities or logistics companies can launch their businesses quickly.



The firm’s current portfolio covers 90ha of land with seven projects in the north and another in the south.



Keisuke Koshijima, representative director and executive vice president of Kajima Corporation, said the established manufacturing industry combined with the rapidly growing e-commerce sector create favorable market conditions for the expansion of the Core5 brand into Vietnam.



He said the country’s manufacturing and logistics sector is burgeoning given the supply chain shift from China which has led to several prominent manufacturers relocating to Vietnam.

