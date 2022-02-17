HSBC sponsors US$12 billion in renewable energy projects in Vietnam





The Letter of Intent marks the next step of HSBC Vietnam in realizing its commitment to arrange US$12 billion in direct and indirect funding for sustainable projects and businesses in Vietnam by 2030.According to the Letter of Intent, HSBC Vietnam will cooperate with Trungnam Group in evaluating and providing sustainable financial solutions to develop renewable energy projects of Trungnam Group across Vietnam. HSBC Vietnam will take advantage of its global investment banking network, its long-term presence in Vietnam, its understanding of Vietnam, achievements, and experience in the sustainable finance sector to build a tailored financial strategy for Trungnam Group.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi